New Delhi: After Indigo, domestic carrier SpiceJet decides to operate a special flight to the Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians who have been stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. India on Saturday began the evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary, countries sharing land borders with Ukraine as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed since February 24 when the military offensive began.Also Read - Kremlin Says Russia To Retaliate Against Sanctions On Aviation Sector; Calls Weapons Supplies To Ukraine 'Dangerous'

Tata Group-owned Air India has evacuated a total of 1,156 Indian nationals in five evacuation flights till now. Its sixth flight with 240 Indian nationals will land in Delhi on Monday evening. Around 14,000 Indians, mainly college students, are currently stranded in Ukraine. Also Read - Rishi Sunak Imposes UK Banking Sanctions on Russia

SpiceJet said it will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for this special flight that will depart from Delhi on Monday evening. “The aircraft will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return flight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia,” it mentioned. Also Read - I'm Sure It's Possible: Ukraine President Zelensky Demands ‘Immediate’ EU Membership

SpiceJet said it is planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with the authorities concerned.

(With PTI Inputs)