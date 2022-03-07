New Delhi: As reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian military continues to surface, 20 crew members of Ukrainian origin serving in the Cordelia cruise in India have not let their morale down. Even amid concerns for their families and friends back home in war-torn Ukraine, the crew members have been effortlessly performing their duties in the Cordelia cruise. The 20 Ukrainian crew members aboard the cruise also include the captain of the ship.Also Read - Odisha CM Writes to PM Modi For Indian Medical Students Returned From Ukraine. Read Full Letter Here

Natalia, the main artist of Empress Cordelia Cruise, is deeply anguished for her family lives close to Kyiv and she has received the news of her parents living in the harrowing safety of a bunker amid deafening bombardment outside. Hearing the news, Natalia broke down in front of her colleagues, but she didn’t let it affect her work and when the time of her performance approached, she did it with as much ease she does it every day. Also Read - Ukraine War: Over 1,100 Detained During Sunday Protests Across Russia

The ship has enabled a separate space for the Ukrainians, who are all living together. Even on Sunday (March 6) afternoon, people on the ship gathered and ate together while observing silence for the families of their peers who are currently in Ukraine. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis Highlights: Putin Blames Kyiv For Failed Civilian Evacuations From Mariupol

Cordelia Cruises has a total of 600 crew members. Not just from Ukraine but also from Russia and other countries. Everyone here works together, like a family. So that they can have regular conversations with their families, satellite phone service. Financial help is also being facilitated for families in need. These crew members have been provided with such bank accounts and cards which can also be operated outside the country to help their family members.

Even the family of Cordelia Captain Danish is in Ukraine while he is serving tourists in India. However, the captain is staying strong and said that he has to keep calm amidst adverse conditions. This is when people known to them are waiting for 38 hours to enter the neighboring countries.

The stories of these crew members of the Cordelia cruise are no different from those of Indian students who are stranded in Ukraine and their families are here and concerned for them. Similarly, these crew members are here and concerned for their family members in Ukraine.