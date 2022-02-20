New Delhi: India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine due to escalating military tension along the eastern border with Russia, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.Also Read - 'World Can't Afford Another Conflict': India Calls For Diplomatic Efforts As Way Forward For Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the India embassy said.

Air India, which was recently acquired back by the Tata group from the government, will fly three special aircraft to Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. The flights will operate to and from Ukraine’s largest — Boryspil International Airport.

Meanwhile, last-ditch diplomatic efforts are underway today to prevent what Western powers warn could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and a catastrophic European war.