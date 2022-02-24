New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as Moscow invaded Ukraine, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Russia Invades Ukraine: What We Know Now

This comes hours after Ukraine called for India’s support and urged PM Modi to hold talks with President Putin as Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Kyiv on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.