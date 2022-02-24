New Delhi: In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday evening hold a crucial meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other ministry officials to discuss the security issue and the economic impact. He is also expected to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices, sources close to the matter told news agency Reuters.Also Read - Lithuania Declares State Of Emergency After Russia Invades Ukraine

Early on Thursday morning, the Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and deployed military troops on its coast after President Putin authorised a special military operation.

After Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

In the meantime, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said special flights arranged to evacuate the Indian nationals were cancelled as the country’s airspace was closed.

However, the Indian embassy is now looking for alternative routes to evacuate its citizens form Ukraine after an Air India flight turned back or Delhi due to the closed Ukrainian airspace. The Indian embassy has also issued advisory to students and others who live in the country.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodation or in transit,” the Indian embassy said in a fresh advisory.