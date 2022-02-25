New Delhi: To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has sent its teams to land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Romania. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that he had spoken to his counterparts in these four countries for setting up a camp at border areas for evacuation of stranded Indian nationals. Notably, Ukraine, which is under siege from Russian forces, shares its western border with these nations.Also Read - Russia Invades Ukraine: Karnataka Appoints Nodal Officer To Facilitate Safe Movement of Stranded People

Details of the Teams Given Below

Hungary: Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine

  • Mr. S. Ramji
    Mobile: +36305199944
    Whatsapp: +917395983990
  • Mr. Ankur
    Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597
  • Mr. Mohit Nagpal
    Mobile: +36302286566
    Whatsapp: +918950493059

Poland: Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine

  • Mr. Pankaj Garg
    Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105

Slovak Republic: Team on its way to Vyse Nemecke land border with Ukraine

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Mobile: +421908025212
  • Ms. Ivan Kozinka
    Mobile: +421908458724

Romania: Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine

  • Mr. Gaushul Ansari
    Mobile: +40731347728
  • Mr. Uddeshya Priyadarshi
    Mobile: +40724382287
  • Ms. Andra Harionov
    Mobile: +40763528454
  • Mr. Marius Sima
    Mobile: +40722220823

IAF Aircraft Ready For Evacuation Service 

Meanwhile, foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also said Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft are ready, in case they need to be pressed into service for evacuation.

“Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Defence. We have told them that we will need provisions for airlift. In that case, the IAF can go along with commercial aircraft… All options are on the table,” said Shringla, adding that India’s topmost priority is the safety and security of Indian nationals and their evacuation.