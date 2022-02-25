New Delhi: To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs has sent its teams to land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Romania. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that he had spoken to his counterparts in these four countries for setting up a camp at border areas for evacuation of stranded Indian nationals. Notably, Ukraine, which is under siege from Russian forces, shares its western border with these nations.Also Read - Russia Invades Ukraine: Karnataka Appoints Nodal Officer To Facilitate Safe Movement of Stranded People
Details of the Teams Given Below
Hungary: Team on its way to Zahony border post opposite Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine
- Mr. S. Ramji
Mobile: +36305199944
Whatsapp: +917395983990
- Mr. Ankur
Mobile & Whatsapp: +36308644597
- Mr. Mohit Nagpal
Mobile: +36302286566
Whatsapp: +918950493059
Poland: Team on its way to Krakowiec land border with Ukraine
- Mr. Pankaj Garg
Mobile: +48660460814 / +48606700105
Slovak Republic: Team on its way to Vyse Nemecke land border with Ukraine
- Mr. Manoj Kumar
Mobile: +421908025212
- Ms. Ivan Kozinka
Mobile: +421908458724
Romania: Team on its way to Suceava land border with Ukraine
- Mr. Gaushul Ansari
Mobile: +40731347728
- Mr. Uddeshya Priyadarshi
Mobile: +40724382287
- Ms. Andra Harionov
Mobile: +40763528454
- Mr. Marius Sima
Mobile: +40722220823
IAF Aircraft Ready For Evacuation Service
Meanwhile, foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also said Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft are ready, in case they need to be pressed into service for evacuation.
“Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Defence. We have told them that we will need provisions for airlift. In that case, the IAF can go along with commercial aircraft… All options are on the table,” said Shringla, adding that India’s topmost priority is the safety and security of Indian nationals and their evacuation.