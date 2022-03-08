New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the evacuation of nearly 700 Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy has started. He said all 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, have left for Poltava in buses. “Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava,” Puri was quoted as saying by PTI.Also Read - World Bank Approves $723 Million in Loans, Grants for Ukraine

On Monday, PM Modi had held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on ways to start the stalled evacuation process of the Indian students from Sumy, which is being pummelled by the invading Russian forces.

Notably, India has so far brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine while Indian students remained stuck in Sumy, with their evacuation dependent on the facilitation of a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

“We stood in a queue for three hours in freezing cold on Monday, waiting to board the buses and then, we were told that we cannot go. Thankfully, we left Sumi on Tuesday. I am hoping that we will be in a safe zone soon,” Aashiq Hussain Sarkar, another medical student, told PTI.

Sumy has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops for days now. India has been making efforts to evacuate its citizens from the northeastern Ukrainian city, but with little success due to the heavy shelling and airstrikes.

With no electricity and water supply, ATMs running out of cash, melting snow to slake their thirst and fast running out of supplies, hundreds of Indian students trapped in Sumy stood on roads every morning, hoping that “today would be the day” when they would be rescued from the savagery of the war that has engulfed Ukraine.