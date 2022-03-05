New Delhi: The government on Saturday said buses have been arranged to evacuate 298 stranded Indian citizens from Pisochyn in war-hit Kharkiv. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv made the announcement that the buses will soon reach Pisochyn to evacuate the stranded Indian students and urged them to follow safety instructions and precautions.Also Read - Green Light To Continue Bombing: Zelenskyy Slams NATO For Ruling Out No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

"Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn. Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions. Be Safe Be Strong. @opganga @MEAIndia," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv tweeted.

Pratyush Chaurasia, a student who escaped from Kharkiv in Ukraine and reached Rzeszow in Poland where evacuation flights have been arranged, said several students were still stranded in Kharkiv. "Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv. We left Ukraine on March 1 amid bombing and shelling. After crossing the Poland border Indian govt provided us help," Chaurasia said, news agency ANI reported.

#UkraineCrisis | Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv. We left Ukraine on March 1st amid bombing & shelling. After crossing the Poland border Indian govt provided us help, says Pratyush Chaurasia who escaped from Kharkiv and reached Rzeszow in Poland pic.twitter.com/O0GY3QzJvM — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia announced ceasefire in two Ukraine cities – Mariupol and Volnovakha – to provide “humanitarian corridors” for civilians to leave the conflict zones. Today, on March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, Russian side declared a regime of silence and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors & exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side,” Russian Embassy in India said.

This comes a day after India urged for a ceasefire to allow stranded citizens to leave from the conflict zones in Ukraine. At a press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said local ceasefire would help in the evacuation of the Indians and that New Delhi is urging both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to find ways for their safe passage from the conflict zones. Bagchi said at least 1,000 Indians were still stranded in Ukraine’s conflict zones — 300 in Kharkiv and 700 in Sumy — and efforts were underway to evacuate them.

Bagchi said around 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine’s borders since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February. He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.