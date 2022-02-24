Russia Ukraine War Latest News Today: In an effort to evacuate the Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine, the Haryana government on Thursday has set up a control room in the state through the foreign cooperation department. “In view of the current situation in Ukraine, all India citizens stuck in Ukraine are requested to come forward and return safely to India by seeking the government’s help,” the state government said in a statement.Also Read - Fuel Price, Food, Inflation: How Will Russia-Ukraine War Impact Indian Economy | Explained

The Haryana government said that these are crucial times and the state government with the help of foreign ministry will ensure that all Indians return safely to their homes. Also Read - Over 40 Ukrainian Soldiers Dead, Dozens Injured in Russian Shelling | 10 Points

Here are the contact details: Also Read - Current Events Not To Infringe On Interests Of Ukraine, Says Putin Amid Russian Invasion

1) Mobile: 919212314595 (WhatsApp only)

2) Email: contactusatfcd@gmail.com

Details here:

Expressing concern about the safety of thousands of Malayalis, especially students, trapped in Ukraine, the Kerala government earlier in the day urged the Centre to protect them and make necessary arrangements for their safe return.

Separate letters were written External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan seeking safe repatriation of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Central government asked its citizens stranded in Ukraine to reach out to the embassy for evacuation and also has issued helpline numbers. The announcement was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine.

In an advisory to all the Indian nationals in Ukraine, the embassy said: “This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights stands cancelled.”

The embassy further stated that alternative arrangements were being made for evacuation of the Indian nationals.

The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that the Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times. You are advised to follow Embassy website and social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) posts for updates on this regard,” he said.

The Embassy issued helpline numbers which are +38 0997300483, +38 0997300428, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881 and +38 0935046170.