New Delhi: As India continued with its evacuations process of stranded citizens in Ukraine, the government on Thursday shared a fresh update for those stranded in Kharkiv. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv urged its citizens stranded in Ukraine's city largest city Kharkiv, which remained under a heavy bombing campaign from Russian forces with missiles striking civilian areas, to urgently fill an online registration form.

“All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a tweet.

All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis: https://t.co/hm5ayU5UgC — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 3, 2022

How to fill the registration form:

Keep your passport handy

Click on the link docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdU9tZp_rKJlBcLNJL1b_cjcdKfEMpe9MokmxT1MsHn22g5ow/viewform

A page of the online registration form will appear

Fill details including email, name, passport number, mobile number

Also fill details of your address in Kharkiv and further details in the section ‘Additional people in the address with you’

Click submit

Hundreds of Indian citizens were stranded in Kharkiv, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, India urged all its citizens stranded in Kharkiv to immediately evacuate from the city even if they were required to travel on “foot” as the government confirmed that the advisory was issued on the basis of Russian inputs. “Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today,” the advisory stated.

India’s Defence Ministry, meanwhile, issued survival guidelines for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, especially Kharkiv, while warning them of aerial raids and drone attacks. “Here are the sentences in Russian: ‘Ya student iz Indii (I am a student from India)’, ‘Ya nekombatant (I am a non-combatant)’, ‘Pazhalusta Pamagite (please, help me)’,” the ministry said in advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine’s Kharkiv about potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected.

“Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organise a buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons,” the ministry advisory said.