New Delhi: The situation in Ukraine remains tense, especially in Kharkiv, where shelling continued as Russian forces continued with their offensive. Many Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv while many had managed to escape from the conflict zone. A student, who escaped from Kharkiv, said situation was so “horrible that nobody could have evacuated” the stranded citizens from there. He luckily escaped unhurt from the war-hit Kharkiv and boarded a train for western Ukraine. He, along with other stranded citizens, had travelled at their “own risk” due to the devastating situation in Kharkiv as there was no other option.Also Read - Stay Inside Shelters And Avoid Unnecessary Risks: India Tells Stranded Students In Ukraine’s Sumy

“I was stranded in Kharkiv, we boarded the train for western Ukraine. We traveled at our own risk as the situation is so horrible that nobody could have evacuated us from there. War is hurting our education prospects,” Akash, the stranded Indian student who escaped from Kharkiv, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What’s happening on ground in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country. But a vast, mileslong Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka is battling heavy fire from Russian forces. Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to join the more than 1.2 million who have fled Ukraine. Frequent shelling could be heard from the center of the capital, Kyiv. Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of Mariupol, knocking out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, and most phone service. Food deliveries were also cut.

What govt said on evacuation of stranded Indians from Kharkiv

The government on Saturday said buses have been arranged to evacuate 298 stranded Indian citizens from Pisochyn in war-hit Kharkiv. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv announced that the buses will soon reach Pisochyn to evacuate the stranded Indian students and urged them to follow safety instructions and precautions.

“Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn. Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions. Be Safe Be Strong. @opganga @MEAIndia,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said at least 1,000 Indians were still stranded in Ukraine’s conflict zones — 300 in Kharkiv and 700 in Sumy — and efforts were underway to evacuate them.