New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video of distressed Indian students stranded in war hit Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi urged the Central government to execute urgent evacuations as students taking shelter in bunkers surfaced yesterday. The video from inside the dimly-lit bunkers, where many have been hiding, two students from Karnataka’s Bangalore are seen appealing to the Indian embassy in Ukraine to rescue them as they claim that no help is forthcoming from Indian officials.Also Read - China Only Friend Of Russia That May Help Lower Impact Of Sanctions

One of the students, who identified herself as Meghna from Bangalore, said Indians from all parts of the country have been stranded in the bunker for over 24 hours without food, water, or even proper ventilation. “No special flights have been accommodated for us. We have been staying at this bunker…it’s really hard for us. We request you to send help as soon as possible,” she says. Also Read - Not Just Oil And Gas! Which Other Commodities Will Be Impacted By Russia Ukraine Crisis?

The video footage also shows many other Indian students moving around in the dark bunker. Also Read - Anonymous Hacker Group Declares Cyber War Against Russia, Takes Down Govt Websites

Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation. pic.twitter.com/alem9nYNgr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2022

‘No need to panic’: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday sought to assure parents of students in Ukraine that the MEA is working out necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine. He said that he has been receiving several calls from parents of students currently in Ukraine.

Receiving calls from across the country, especially J&K, from parents of students currently in Ukraine.MEA is constantly working out necessary arrangements. No need to worry or panic. Students to be in touch with Embassy & follow Advisory:Union Minister Jitendra Singh (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bEhW8FWUm0 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

India Issues Fresh Advisory For Stranded Citizens

India on Saturday issued fresh advisory for stranded citizens in Ukraine and urged them “not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination” with government officials. “All Indian citizens are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at border posts and the emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv,” Embassy of India in Ukraine’s Kyiv said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv said situation at various border checkpoints is “sensitive” and it is working continuously with its embassies in the neighbouring countries for “co-ordinated evacuation” of stranded nationals.

It further informed that staying in western cities of Ukraine with access of water, food, accommodations and basic amenities is “relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border check points without being fully abreast of the situation”.

24-hour helpline for students stuck in Ukraine

A 24-hour control room has been set up in Delhi and the helpline numbers are +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797.

Additional helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine: +38 0997300428, +38 0997300483, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

Indian students in Ukraine needing assistance can also send emails at this address: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In case students need any assistance from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, they can be contacted on +380997300428 and +38099730048. Students can also send emails to: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

Air India evacuation flight

In an effort to evacuate stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine, Air India is operating two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) today.

“Based upon inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs on the emerging situation in Ukraine, Air India will operate two flights from Delhi to Bucharest (Romania) and Budapest (Hungary) tomorrow, that is, February 26. Air India shall be operating VBM flights,” Air India informed.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations “to protect” the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.