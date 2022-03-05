New Delhi: Russian special groups or forces were not able to evacuate stranded Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine due to intensified fighting, an envoy said. The Russian envoy had asked its special groups to focus on stranded Indians in eastern Ukraine which remains under heavy shelling. He said there was no way to evacuate stranded Indians from the conflict zones while adding that they have to meet them at “places not under attack”.Also Read - Mariupol Evacuation Delayed As Russian Forces Continue Shelling: Ukraine

“Focus on Indians in NE Ukraine. Our special groups that will take Indians to Russian territory are not able to reach Indians due to fighting in those areas; forces not able to reach Indians. No way to pick them up. Have to meet at places not under attack,” a Russian envoy told media, news agency ANI reported.

The Russian envoy said the country’s forces do not have access to “these areas” and ensuring safety to the stranded Indians remain primary focus.

“The question is to ensure the safety of citizens as Russian side doesn’t have access to these areas. Our buses are close to these places but not there. We have to ensure safe passage of Indians,” the envoy said.

The government on Saturday said many Indians remain stranded in Sumy, which remains under heavy shelling, and urged Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire. “Problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in the campus… We have our teams now moving towards the East. The problem is shelling,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing.

“From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkhiv. Main focus is on Sumy now, challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation. The best option would be ceasefire,” Bagchi said.