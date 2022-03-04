New Delhi: The war in Ukraine has thrown up humanitarian crisis as over one million people were forced to flee their homes. Many Indians, who were stranded in Ukraine, have somehow managed to reach Poland where special evacuations flights were being operated to Delhi. Few of them managed to escape from Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv, which remained under a heavy bombing campaign from Russian forces with missiles striking civilian areas, with their pets. Their one request is to allow their pets travel to India in the special evacuation flights.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Oleksandr Oksanchenko Known As 'Grey Wolf' Dies In An Air Combat - Watch Video To Know Who He Was

Vaibhav, a stranded Indian national in Poland's Rzeszow, said he and his fellow friends have informed Indian Embassy to allow their pets in all special evacuation planes. "We are facing problems in taking our pets along with us as IndiGo didn't allow us to board with pets, we were told that we could take them only in an IAF plane. We brought them from Kharkiv with us & are in talks with the Indian Embassy," Vaibhav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another Indian national in Rzeszow said: "Due to space constraints, pets were not being allowed in trains but we somehow brought them with us from Kharkiv after spending a lot of money. We are waiting for special flights for those with pets to be flown to India."

Due to space constraints, pets were not being allowed in trains but we somehow brought them with us from Kharkiv after spending a lot of money. We're waiting for special flights for those with pets to be flown to India: Stranded Indian national in a hotel in Rzeszow, Poland pic.twitter.com/kf2Qj8giUH — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Earlier, many evacuated Indian nationals brought back their pet friends to India. An Indian student Tanuja Patel, who reached the Indira Gandhi International airport on Thursday morning through a special flight from war-torn Ukraine brought her pet dog with her. Talking to the media, Patel said she brought her dog ‘Sindu’ in a car towards the border area of Ukraine.

“Initially the Ukrainian authorities didn’t allow me to bring my pet but when I asked them to give in writing that pets can’t be allowed to travel, they finally gave permission,” she said when asked about travelling with her dog in a special flight, news agency IANS reported.

She clarified that her dog has been brought with government approval and no special formalities were required for ‘Sindu’. Patel hails from Madhya Pradesh.

In another incident, an Indian national Gautam, who was rescued from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv arrived at the Hindon airbase along with his cat on Thursday. Another evacuee Zahid also brought his friend’s dog along with him from Ukraine.

The government on Tuesday issued a notice facilitating a one-time relaxation measure for bringing back pet dogs and cats along with stranded Indians who are being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

The step has been taken by the Indian government after an appeal from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to allow Indian evacuees to take their pets in the flights.

(With inputs from IANS)