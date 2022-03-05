New Delhi: The government on Saturday said it will leave “no stone unturned” in its efforts to evacuate Indians stranded in war-hit Sumy in Ukraine. In a message shared by Indian Embassy In Kyiv, India’s Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy urged stranded Indians for “some more patience” as the government ensured in rescuing them from the conflict zones and.Also Read - Stay Inside Shelters And Avoid Unnecessary Risks: India Tells Stranded Students In Ukraine’s Sumy

“In the case of Sumy, our Embassy will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure safe evacuation of Indian students. I know our students have been through a lot and have shown unparalled strength and determination during these times. I urge you for some more patience and forbearabce so that we can ensure your safety and security,” Satpathy said.

“Over the past week, we have evacuated more than 10,000 Indian students from Ukraine. Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.

The Indian Embassy said around 300 Indian students still remain in Pisochyn and they are being evacuated today (March 5). “For Indians in transit to Western borders, wait for some more hours, government of India will take you home soon,” it said.

Earlier, the government said buses have been arranged to evacuate 298 stranded Indian citizens from Pisochyn in war-hit Kharkiv. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv announced that the buses will soon reach Pisochyn to evacuate the stranded Indian students and urged them to follow safety instructions and precautions.

“Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn. Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions. Be Safe Be Strong. @opganga @MEAIndia,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv tweeted.