Russia-Ukraine War Latest News Today: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage, India has further intensified its efforts to bring back the stranded citizens from the war-torn country. Official sources close to the development told news agency PTI that over 31 evacuation flights will be operated to neighbouring countries of crisis-hit Ukraine and will bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation.

Notably, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and the Indian Air Force will operate their flights for 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate the stranded nationals.

Giving more information, the sources said that from March 2, over 21 evacuation flights will be operated to bring back the Indians from Bucharest in Romania, while 4 will be from Budapest in Hungary.

Further, 4 flights will be operated to bring back people from Rzeszow in Poland and 1 flight from Kocise in Slovakia. Indian Air Force will be bringing back Indians from Bucharest.

Together, the planned 31 flights – from March 2 till March 8 – will be coming back with more than 6,300 people, they said.

The sources further added that Air India Express and SpiceJet planes have a capacity for around 180 people while Air India and IndiGo can carry up to 250 and 216 passengers, respectively.

While Air India Express will be operating a total of 7 flights, SpiceJet will press 4 flights into service. Air India will operate 7 flights and IndiGo will fly back people in 12 flights.

Air India Express and Air India will be flying in people from Bucharest while IndiGo has planned 4 flights each from Bucharest, Budapest and Rzeszow.

SpiceJet will operate 2 flights from Bucharest, 1 from Budapest and 1 from Kocise in Slovakia.

So far, 9 evacuation flights have brought back Indians stranded in Ukraine since February 26, and around 5-6 flights are “underway”.

In the meantime, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said that six flights under ‘Operation Ganga’ have departed for India in the last 24 hours.

“#OperationGanga developments. Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine,” he said in a tweet this morning.

(With inputs from PTI)