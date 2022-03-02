New Delhi: Ramping up the government’s efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, yet another flight of Operation Ganga carrying 218 Indian nationals who were stranded in the war-hit nation reached the national capital from Bucharest on Tuesday. This is the ninth flight of Operation Ganga that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Concerned Fans on His ‘Heart Pumping’ Tweet

The evacuation flight is part of the Indian government’s mission to bring back its nationals from war-torn Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s offensive in the east European nation. As Ukraine has shut its airspace due to the conflict with Russia, India is currently evacuating its nationals by moving them via land routes to the east European country’s neighbours, namely Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, and then flying them out from there. Also Read - World Bank to Provide $3 Billion Emergency Aid Package to Ukraine

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the batch of Indian nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning and assured them that the Indian government was working to ensure that every Indian in Ukraine returns home safe. The Indian government is taking all efforts to bring all the students safely back home from Ukraine. I appeal to them to tell their friends in Ukraine to have strength and keep patience, he assured. Also Read - UK Will Not Fight Russian Forces In Ukraine, Says British PM Johnson; Warns Putin 'Underestimated Unity Of The West’

“I appeal to these students to tell their friends in Ukraine to have the strength and keep patience. They will very soon be evacuated safely. Flights are coming in continuously. Four ministers have also been deployed in that area for effective coordination,” added the Union Minister.

Earlier, another flight from Bucharest with 182 Indian nationals reached Mumbai. The minister said that rail facilitation counters were set up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. After you deboard, railway facilitation counters have been set up for your journey back home,” he added. According to official estimates, about 18,000 Indian students are studying in universities across Ukraine.