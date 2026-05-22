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Russia-Ukraine war: Out of 217 Indians who joined Russian Army, 49 are dead, several missing; were lured by money, citizenship, and perks

Russia-Ukraine war: Out of 217 Indians who joined Russian Army, 49 are dead, several missing; were lured by money, citizenship, and perks

The Government of India has taken special measures to search for the missing individuals and to identify the mortal remains of the soldiers who lost their lives.

(File image: BBC)

New Delhi: Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, a shocking revelation has emerged regarding the recruitment of Indians into the Russian military. On Friday, the Central Government filed a status report in the Supreme Court, stating that a total of 217 Indian citizens have joined the Russian armed forces so far, 49 of whom have lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war. This report was presented during the hearing of a petition filed for the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens who were allegedly held captive in Russia and forced to fight in the war. The matter was heard before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi.

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Lured by $5,000 Bonus and Citizenship

According to the news agency PTI, and based on the report presented to the Court by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, many Indian citizens joined the Russian army voluntarily, enticed by attractive salary packages and perks.

The report states: “These citizens were lured with a signing bonus of approximately US$ 5,000 (over Rs 4 lakh), a monthly salary of US$ 2,500, Russian citizenship, and other social benefits. Furthermore, a compensation of approximately US$ 168,000 (about Rs 1.4 crore) was also promised in the event of death during the war.”

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139 Indians Released from Contracts

The Government of India informed the Court that, as a result of continuous diplomatic efforts with Russia, 139 Indian citizens have been released from their contracts with the Russian military. However, several individuals are still reported missing. The Russian side has confirmed the disappearance of 6 Indian citizens, while the status of another 23 citizens remains unknown. The Indian Embassy in Moscow remains in constant contact with Russian authorities to locate these missing individuals.

DNA Testing and Repatriation of Mortal Remains

The Government of India has taken special measures to search for the missing individuals and to identify the mortal remains of the soldiers who lost their lives. To date, DNA samples from members of 21 affected families have been collected and handed over to Russian authorities. The government stated that, so far, in eight cases—and with the consent of the respective families—the mortal remains have been brought back to India.

Also Read: Indian worker killed, 3 others injured in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on Russia

Of the 26 specific citizens mentioned in the petition, the deaths of 14 have been confirmed, while 11 have been declared ‘missing.’ Meanwhile, one Indian citizen is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence in Russia on charges of molestation.

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