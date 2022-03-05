New Delhi: The government on Saturday said all stranded Indians from Ukraine’s Pisochyn were evacuated while many citizens still remain in war-hit Sumy. “Pisochyn has been evacuated of all Indian citizens. Mission will continue to remain in touch with them through their journey. Their safety has always been our priority. Be Safe Be Strong,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.Also Read - Mariupol Evacuation Delayed As Russian Forces Continue Shelling: Ukraine

The government said over 10,000 Indian students were evacuated from Ukraine. “Over the past week, we have evacuated more than 10,000 Indian students from Ukraine. Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.

— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said many Indians remain stranded in Sumy, which remains under heavy shelling, and urged Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire. “Problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in the campus… We have our teams now moving towards the East. The problem is shelling,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing.

“From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkhiv. Main focus is on Sumy now, challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation. The best option would be ceasefire,” Bagchi said.

The first ceasefire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country’s strategic seacoast. Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway, news agency The Associated Press reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort and claimed the actions of Ukraine’s leadership called into question the future of the country’s statehood.