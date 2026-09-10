Russian IL-76 among 3 military aircraft to land at Noida airport for first time; Putin India visit, BRICS summit in focus

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Several heads of state and government are expected to attend the two-day summit.

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Russian IL-76 among 3 military aircraft to land at Noida airport for first time; Putin India visit, BRICS summit in focus (Image: X/enhanced with AI)

Three Russian military aircraft landed at Noida Airport early Tuesday, marking the first time foreign aircraft have arrived at the newly operational airport. The aircraft touched down at around 5:30 am, with a Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft among them. A Russian advance team and military personnel were also on board as part of preparations for the upcoming high-level visit to India.

The arrival comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to India and the upcoming 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Airport authorities are carrying out preparations linked to the movement and security of foreign dignitaries. The presence of the Russian advance team is also understood to be part of arrangements being made for the high-profile diplomatic engagements.

The three aircraft remained parked at the airport through Wednesday. Airport security personnel and members of the Russian team were overseeing the aircraft and coordinating security-related arrangements.

Noida Airport records first foreign aircraft landing

Until now, foreign military aircraft visiting India have generally operated through Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The arrival of the three Russian aircraft at Noida Airport therefore marks an important milestone for the new airport, which has only recently begun operations.

The use of the facility for the Russian aircraft also highlights its role in handling movements connected with major international events and visiting dignitaries.

BRICS Summit scheduled in Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Several heads of state and government are expected to attend the two-day summit.

Putin is also scheduled to take part in the summit during his India visit.

The landing and continued parking of the Russian military aircraft at Noida Airport are part of arrangements being made for international protocol, security and the movement of foreign officials ahead of the high-profile gathering.