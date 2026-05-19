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Russian President Putin to visit India for BRICS Summit; second trip within a year

Russian President Putin to visit India for BRICS Summit; second trip within a year

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to travel to India to attend the BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China following Donald Trump’s trip (File image)

New Delhi: In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13. The trip to India is significant as it the second India visit of the Russian President within a year after attending the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December last year. As per Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the Russian President is expected to attend the BRICS meet in New Delhi BRICS Summit which will focus on global security challenges, economic cooperation and strengthening a multipolar world order. Here are all the details you need to know about the expected turn of events around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discusses global issues of mutual interest PM Modi

In another related update, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing the various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

Also read: Could Putin be assassinated? Russian President’s security greatly enhanced, many other measures put in place

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) detailed. Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

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India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership

On Wednesday, Lavrov held a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi. The two ministers discussed several aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership as well as global and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

What EAM Jaishankar said on meeting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov?

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, “This evening, had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi. Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent.”

“Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

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