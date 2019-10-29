New Delhi: Hours after media reports surfaced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tamil Nadu to watch Jallikattu along with PM Modi, a clarification on Tuesday stated that such reports are false and no such programme has been scheduled, according to news agency ANI.

Media reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Tamil Nadu and watching Jallikattu along with PM Modi are incorrect, no such program has been scheduled. pic.twitter.com/lkeU1G5IXg — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Earlier in the day, a number of web portals carried the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tamil Nadu in January 2020 and will watch bull-taming sport Jallikattu along with PM Modi at Alanganallur during Pongal celebrations.

Played during Pongal festival, jallikattu is bull-taming sport where the animal will jump into the crowd and people are supposed take control of it by holding its tail.

“The world-famous Alanganallur (a village near Madurai) Jallikkatttu event ahead of Pongal festival attracts thousands of viewers. People from foreign countries routinely visit the spot to witness Jallikkattu. We have heard that Putin would visit the event along with the PM Modi,” said a top official with Madurai district told Hindustan Times.

But contrary to the news report, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, who represents Thirumangalam assembly constituency in Madurai district, told HT that there was no official confirmation of the news.

The Supreme Court order to ban the bull-taming sport had last year triggered state-wide protests among people who for years have been playing the sport as part of the festival.