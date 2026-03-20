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Russias timely warning helps India to apprehend US and Ukrainian agents; Were they assigned to execute a big operation? What we know

Russia’s timely warning helps India to apprehend US and Ukrainian agents; Were they assigned to execute a big operation? What we know

It is reported that, acting on intelligence received from Russia, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested these individuals on allegations of providing training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

(Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Six Ukrainian nationals and one American citizen, identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor and Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an American, have been arrested in Mizoram on charges of illegally entering the country from Russia and engaging in unlawful activities. It is reported that, acting on intelligence received from Russia, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested these individuals on allegations of providing training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

Indian agencies seek those who facilitated entry into Myanmar

Citing officials, the Hindustan Times reported that Indian agencies are now working to identify the individuals who assisted Matthew Aaron VanDyke and the Ukrainian nationals in reaching Mizoram and subsequently crossing the border into Myanmar. Officials stated that the group is suspected of having travelled in and out of Myanmar since 2024; they are alleged to have been supplying drones and jamming equipment, as well as providing training to ethnic groups in the region.

Search underway for 8 others who have already entered Myanmar

On Monday, a Delhi court remanded all seven individuals, VanDyke, Maksym Honcharuk, Petro Hubra, Sukmanovskyi Ivan, Stefankiv Marian, Sliviak Taras, and Kaminskyi Viktor, to NIA custody until March 27. Since the six detained Ukrainian nationals were allegedly part of a larger group of 14 people who had travelled to Myanmar, officials are currently attempting to ascertain whether the remaining eight individuals are still inside Myanmar or have already exited the country, potentially via India.

US remains silent on its citizen’s involvement

The US Embassy has merely acknowledged that it is aware of the matter but has declined to comment any further. On Wednesday, US Ambassador Sergio Gor stated on social media that he held a highly productive meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during which key security and geopolitical issues were discussed. He noted that strategic cooperation between the United States and India continues to advance steadily. However, it could not be immediately ascertained whether VanDyke’s case was among the topics discussed during these deliberations.

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However, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk stated that his country is prepared to cooperate with the investigation involving the six Ukrainian nationals and seeks to ensure that the process is “fair and just.”

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