New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party working president J P Nadda.

Jaishankar is regarded as one of a close aide of Prime Minister Modi and was also hailed as his ‘crisis manager’ in matters of foreign affairs.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar formally joined BJP today in presence of Working President J.P. Nadda, at Parliament House. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/2RdPJ3Fspx — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Jaishankar, a career diplomat and a former foreign secretary, was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his government as external affairs minister.

He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister along with other members of the government on May 30.

In 2008, he was a member of the team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal under the UPA government headed by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The BJP is likely to field him from Gujarat as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

He has to be a Member of Parliament within six months of his swearing in.

(With inputs from agencies)