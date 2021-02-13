New Delhi: The retirement of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde is due in just over a month. However, the collegium has not yet made its first recommendation of a judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court. Justice SA Bobde took over the office in November 2019. Also Read - Bombay HC Judge Who Delivered Controversial POCSO Verdict Gets 1-Year Fresh Term as Additional Judge

According to a report carried by Indian Express, this will the first time since 2015 when the CJI will have no successor. In 2015, there was an unprecedented stand-off between the judiciary and the government over the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) during the tenure of CJI H L Dattu.

This time, however, one of the reasons behind the impasse is the lack of consensus in the collegium on recommending Justice Akil Kureshi, Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, to the apex court, reports The Indian Express. Notably, CJI Bobde and Justices NV Ramana, Rohinton Nariman, U U Lalit and AM Khanwilkar comprise the collegium.

No Collegium meeting has been held since August. There has been no informal discussion among Judges as well.

Two retirements are due in the next two months, one of CJI Bobde and the other of Justice Indu Malhotra. Supreme Court judges Ashok Bhushan, Rohinton Nariman and Navin Sinha will also retire this year.