New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde took an oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday.President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) to Justice Bobde at 9.30 AM in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and other cabinet ministers.

He has succeeded Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who had taken charge as 46th CJI on October 3, 2018, and demitted office on November 17.

Justice Bobde (63) will serve as the Chief Justice for around 18 months and retire on April 23, 2021. Justices DY Chandrachud, UU Lalit and NV Ramana are next in the queue.

Speaking to a leading news agency, a day before taking the country’s highest judicial seat, Bobde had said that people’s reputation cannot be sacrificed just to satisfy the desire of citizens to know.

On the issue of huge vacancies of judges in courts across the country and lack of judicial infrastructure, Justice Bobde wishes to take to the “logical end” the steps taken by his predecessor CJI Gogoi.

All You Need to Know About Bobde – The 47th Chief Justice of India

Bobde hails from a family of lawyers from Maharashtra. He is the son of eminent senior advocate Arvind Shriniwas Bobde. He was Born in Nagpur on April 24, 1956,

He completed his graduation and obtained a law degree from Nagpur University. He was enrolled on the Bar Council of Maharashtra’s roll in 1978 and was designated as Senior Advocate in 1998.

His career as a judge began on March 29, 2000, when he was appointed as Additional Judge in the Bombay High Court, and he rose to become Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012. He was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013.

For the post of CJI, his name was recommended by Justice Gogoi in a letter to the Centre. His Warrant of Appointment was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind following which the Law Ministry issued a notification naming the judge as the next head of the Indian judiciary.