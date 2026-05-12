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Saanatan dharm must be abolished: Udhayanidhi Stalin brings back anti-Sanatan viewpoint in Tamil Nadu Assembly, faces massive backlash

‘Saanatan dharm must be abolished’: Udhayanidhi Stalin brings back anti-Sanatan viewpoint in Tamil Nadu Assembly, faces massive backlash

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred fresh controversy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after reiterating his anti-Sanatan Dharma stance, saying it “should be eradicated.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin (Image: ANI)

Chennai: In a fresh political storm that has erupted in Tamil Nadu, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin renewed his controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma inside the state Assembly as the new TVK led government takes oath. Triggering sharp reactions from the BJP and reviving debate over earlier Madras High Court observations linked to his comments, the controversy comes amid a major political shift in the state following the rise of Vijay-led TVK to power. Here are all the details you need to know about what Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin has said on the Sanatan Dharma.

What Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Sanatan Dharma?

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin once again reiterated his stand against Sanatan Dharma, saying, “Sanathanam, which separated people, should be eradicated.” The remarks sparked immediate backlash from the BJP, with spokesperson CR Kesavan describing the statement as a “toxic rant.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Yesterday, the CM came and got wishes from our leader and many others. That political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we are on different rows as the ruling government and opposition party, we all should work together for Tamil Nadu’s development. This is the wish of people also. CM and the opposition leader, we studied at the same college. But in politics, we are seniors. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. You also be ready to accept our suggestions.”

Also read: ‘I believe you too will soon learn’: How former Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wished Vijay on becoming new CM

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‘Hinduism is not a menace to only to India but to the entire world’: What DMK MP said on Sanatan

A DMK MP and former Union minister had outrageously remarked that Hinduism is a menace to only to India but to the entire world. Udhayanidhi has made such remarks in the past as well, and invited a strong criticism not just from political leaders but also from the court.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay takes big call before assuming office, resigns from THIS assembly seat

On January 21, this year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on January 20 quashed the FIR registered in 2023 by the Tiruchi city police against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly “distorting the comments” made by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma.

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