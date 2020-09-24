New Delhi: India on Thursday raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at the informal South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting, attended by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, who called for a collective resolution against the scourge of terrorism. Also Read - China, India Must Not Unilaterally Change Border Situation Along LAC: MEA Insists Ahead of Bilateral Talks

Jaishankar "reaffirmed India's commitment to Neighbourhood First policy and towards building a connected, integrated, secure and prosperous South Asia" as he participated in the Virtual Informal Meeting of Saarc Council of Ministers.

"Cross-border terrorism, blocking connectivity and obstructing trade are three key challenges that SAARC must overcome. Only then will we see enduring peace, prosperity and security in our South Asia region," he added.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also among the participants at the meeting organised in continuation of a tradition of informal exchanges among the foreign ministers of the grouping on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Notably, Pakistan had blocked a key connectivity initiative under SAARC framework six years back besides obstructing trade among the member nations.

Jaishankar said that SAARC has made significant progress over the last 35 years but the efforts towards collective collaboration and prosperity have been hampered by acts of terrorism and threats to national security.