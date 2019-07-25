Ghaziabad: On the occasion of Saawan Shivratri on July 30, the Ghaziabad administration has issued instructions to all schools and colleges to remain closed from July 26 to July 30. (Also read: Maha Shivratri 2019: Kumbh Mela to End on March 4, Devotees to Take Last Dip at Sangam Today)

The orders came from the office of District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Meanwhile, all schools in Meerut will also remain closed till July 30 to facilitate the movement of kanwariyas and avoid bottlenecks due to route diversions which have been put in place for Kanwar yatra.

The decision was taken by the Meerut district magistrate and will be in place for the government as well as private schools of all boards. “On the instructions of Meerut District Magistrate, in the backdrop of the ongoing Kanwar yatra, all schools up to Class XII will remain closed till July 30,” said the order.

“The decision is binding for schools of all boards – both government and private. While the decision of Kanwar yatra break is till July 29, but the off will be extended for July 30 too as it is Shivratri,” read the order issued by Meerut Basic Shiksha Adhikari Satendra Kumar.

The schools will now reopen on July 31. “All the schools are instructed to see that the instructions are followed strictly,” said the order.