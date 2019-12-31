New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war of words between Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishor, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday clarified that the alliance between JD(U) and BJP is very much intact.

“Sab theek hai (All is well, there is no problem),” Kumar told ANI in response to a question on the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on BJP-JDU alliance in the state: Sab theek hai. pic.twitter.com/ceWqFNVYHe — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

His remarks come soon after Bihar Deputy CM and BJP senior leader Sushil Modi criticised the poll strategist-turned-politician over his demand for more seats for JD(U) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2019.

“If we look at the 2010 assembly polls, which the JD (U) and the BJP had last contested together, the ratio was 1:1.4. Even if there is a slight change this time, it cannot be that both parties fight an equal number of seats,”Kishor had said on Sunday.

Reacting sharply to his (Prashant Kishor) statement, the BJP, accused the JD(U) vice president of hurting the NDA Alliance with his ‘negative’ remarks. Besides, Deputy CM Sushil Modi launched a veiled attack on Kishor and said that a person running a business for profit first tries to create a market for his service, thinks about the welfare of the country later.

Modi also stated that Assembly elections in Bihar will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The decision regarding seat sharing will be taken by the leadership when the time comes. There is no problem at all,” the Deputy CM added.