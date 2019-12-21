New Delhi: The Supreme Court, which in November had sent review petitions into its September 2018 Sabarimala judgement to a larger seven-judge Constitution bench, will now take up the case in January 2020, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

On November 14, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by then-Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra, RF Nariman and DY Chandrachud, in a majority 3-2 verdict, had decided to send review petitions to the larger seven-judge Constitution bench.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud, in their dissenting judgement, had noted that a Supreme Court judgement ‘can’t be flouted.’

The apex court, however, had refused to stay its earlier judgement in the case.

The case concerns the now-overturned Kerala High Court-sanctioned ban on the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 in Kerala’s historic Sabarimala Temple. The ban was said to be out of respect to the celibate nature of Lord Ayyappa, to whom the temple is dedicated. Women devotees had thus been barred from entering the temple since 1991.

However, on September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench of the top court, headed by then-CJI Dipak Misra and comprising other four justices from the November 14 ruling, in a majority 4-1 verdict, had overturned the aforementioned Kerala HC-sanctioned ban, with Justice Malhotra being the lone dissenter.

The judgement over the various review petitions was reserved in February 2019.