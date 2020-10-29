Sabarimala Festival Latest News: With just a few days left for the Sabarimala festival to start, the Kerala government on Thursday said that only 1,000 devotees will be allowed to offer prayers each day at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa from November 16 when the two-month long pilgrim season begins. This is being done keeping the coronavirus cases in mind. Also Read - Kerala Tourism News: CM Pinayari Vijayan Launches 26 New Projects - Here's All You Need to Know

"During holidays, and on the 'Makaravilakku' day, more pilgrims may have to be allowed darshan," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

As per the update from the state government, it would be mandatory for devotees planning to trek to the shrine to carry COVID-19 negative certificates and those deployed for duties at the temple will also have to produce them.

“As the temple is all set to open for the Mandala- Makaravillakuseason, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The chief minister also added that if pilgrims from other states tested positive, they would be given all facilities for undergoing treatment in Kerala.

However, if they wished to return to their respective states, necessary arrangements would also be made for them.

Notably, the Ayyappa temple had opened for devotees during the five day monthly pujas from October 17 after remaining shut for pilgrims for the past six months.

