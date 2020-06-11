New Delhi: Sabarimala temple will not open to public for monthly prayers, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran announced on Thursday. He added that the temple festival will also be cancelled. The temple was supposed to open for its monthly rituals starting June 14 till June 19. Also Read - Facility For Sanitisation, no More Than 10 Devotees at a Time: Here's How Temples in Kerala Might Reopen

The development comes a day after Sabarimala priest wrote to Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) to not reopen the shrine for devotees.

The "tantri" K.M. Mohanaru pointed out that when the temple opens to devotees, there is a danger due to Covid-19 and things could turn for the worse if any devotee comes and later turns positive.

His letter came at a time when the temple was all set to commence its virtual queue bookings for the period that the temple had planned to open from June 14.

State BJP president K. Surendran said that since the ”tantri” has expressed his deep concern, the TDB and the state government should not take an adamant stand.

“Opening temples is not like opening of liquor vends, so the concerned authorities and the state government should take a considered opinion on the larger impact as Covid-19 is spreading,” said Surendran.