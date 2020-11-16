New Delhi: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple has reopened for its annual two- month long Mandala-Makaravillakku season, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol and devotees will be allowed to offer prayers from Monday morning. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Self-isolates After Coming in Contact with COVID-positive MP

Each day, only 1,000 pilgrims, who have booked through the virtual queue system, would be allowed to offer prayers. And, each pilgrim will have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate taken 24 hours before they reach Nilackkal and Pamba, base camps. Covid-19 kiosks has also been opened at the base camps for testing and pilgrims will not be allowed to stay at the temple premises. Also Read - Turning to Natural Alternatives For COVID-19 Treatment

According to temple sources, even though the temple reopened on Sunday evening, no special pujas were held. Also Read - COVID-19 Prevention: 6 Important Tips to Boost Lung Immunity

Melshanti A K Sudheer Namboothiri opened the doors of the sanctum sanctorum and lit the lamps at 5 pm in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, heralding the start of the 62-day long pilgrim season.

The newly elected Sabarimala melsanthi V K Jayaraj Potti and Malikkapuram Melsanthi M N Raj Kumar, were the first to climb the holy 18 steps and offer prayers. They took charge on Sunday evening.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, about 85,000 devotees would be offering prayers during this pilgrim season.

During Saturdays and Sundays, 2000 people would be allowed darshan.

The health department has also made arrangements for antigen tests in various centres including all bus stands and railway stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kottayam, where pilgrims arrive to proceed to the Ayyappa temple.

As per covid protocol, those in the 10-60 age group will only be allowed to offer prayers at the shrine, where lakhs of devotees visit each year during thepilgrims season.

The pilgrims can trek only through Swami Ayyappan road.

Doctors, including specialists, will be posted on a rotation basis for seven days each while all other staff will be posted on a rotation basis for 15 days from November 15 to January 19, next year.

(With PTI Inputs)