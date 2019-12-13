New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on the petitions filed by two women activists seeking a direction to the Kerala government for police protection to ensure the safety of women pilgrims reaching Sabarimala temple.

A larger bench would be constituted at the earliest to hear the Sabarimala matter, said the Supreme Court. As quoted by per news agency ANI, the top court said, “We constitute a larger constitution bench at the earliest which will hear the review petitions in connection with the matter.” Notably, police protection was granted under the SC order to the two women activists namely Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima until a further hearing in the case, stated a report.

The apex court stated that it had to dismiss the pleas in order not to aggravate the situation considering the ‘very emotive’ nature of the Sabarimala issue, stated a report. Notably, the top court’s bench was headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprised other Justices including B R Gavai and Surya Kant. Dismissing the pleas, CJI Bobde as quoted by news agency ANI observed, “There is a judgment (allowing women entry) in the Sabarimala temple, but it is equally true that the issue has been referred to a larger Bench. We do not want any violence.”

Meanwhile, Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, informed that although there was no stay on the September 28, 2018, judgment allowing entry of women of all ages into the shrine, “it is equally true that it is not final”.