Kochi: Soon after rains receded in Kerala's Sabarimala, the Pathanamthitta district administration removed an earlier ban on pilgrimage to the holy shrine and devotees were allowed to trek and offer prayers at the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple. As heavy rains lashed several parts of Pathanamthitta district and in wake of the rising water levels in major rivers, including the Pamba river, pilgrimage to the holy Sabarimala was prohibited.

All devotees were permitted to trek the holy hills again in batches later on Saturday and authorities urged those living on the river banks, Sabarimala devotees and the general public to take necessary precautions in wake of the opening of two shutters of the Pamba dam. The released water is expected to reach the "Pamba Triveni' which is part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage after six hours.

Temple authorities said that as no major rains were reported, especially in the areas of the hill temple, normalcy returned to Sabarimala today. District Collector Divya S Iyer granted permission to allow the devotees stranded in Nilackal, following last night's prohibition order, to trek to Sabarimala hills and offer prayers at the shrine in a phased manner ensuring their safety.

Due to heavy rains, authorities have decided to limit the number of pilgrims to the hill-top shrine. The ‘pampa snanam”, the ritualistic bathing in the river Pampa also would not be allowed this year as its water levels were dangerously high, temple authorities added.

The government has decided to allow only 30,000 devotees per day this season to have darshan through a virtual queue system after considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the government sources said. The pilgrimage would be held strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol with authorities insisting that two doses of the Covid vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours is mandatory for visiting the hill shrine, they added.

The 41-day Mandala pooja festival concludes on December 26. The temple would be opened again on December 30 for the second leg of the pilgrimage, the Makaravilakku festivities. After the Makaravilakku festival on January 14, 2022, the hill temple would be closed on January 20.