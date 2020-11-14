New Delhi: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to reopen from Sunday observe the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season and to ensure that no COVID-19 patient is able to enter the hill shrine for the pilgrimage, the Kerala government have made elaborate arrangements this time. Also Read - Sabarimala Festival: Only 1000 Pilgrims Will be Allowed For ‘Darshan’ at Ayyappa Temple

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that this time the entire pilgrimage would be through the virtual queue system so that the usual heavy rush can be regulated. He made the announcement after a high level meeting of officials was conducted to review the final preparations at the temple on Friday. Also Read - Sabarimala Temple to Reopen For 5 Days From October 16 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, 250 People Allowed in a Day

Detailing various measures taken by the government to ensure a smooth pilgrimage in the wake of the pandemic, Surendran said each pilgrim, visiting the shrine, should carry a Covid-19 negative certificate, issued within the last 24 hours. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health: Sabarimala Temple Performs Musical Puja For The Recovery of Renowned Singer

Surendran further said that COVID-19 testing kiosks would be opened at Pampa and Nilakkal, the base camps, to help devotees take a test before beginning the pilgrimage. Apart from this, arrangements would be made by the health department to facilitate antigen tests in various centres including, all bus stands and railway stations at Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Kottayam, where pilgrims arrive to proceed to the Lord Ayyappa temple, he said.

To ensure social distancing during darshan, a specific place will be marked for each devotee, the minister said adding that those aged between 60-65 years should submit a medical fitness certificate.

Those testing positive for the viral infection, including those from other states, would be given adequate treatment, he added. COVID-19 treatment can be availed by pilgrims either in government or private hospitals. All arrangements including ambulance facilities have been ensured by the government medical colleges in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam and also in the private hospitals in these districts, he said.

Noting that mask was not mandatory for pilgrims while trekking, Surendran said the relaxation was according to the protocol that provided exemption during high physical activity, but added that devotees should follow strict Covid-19 protocols. Used masks should not be thrown away and arrangements would be made to collect and recycle them, official sources added.

The two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, located in Pathanamthitta district, would begin on November 16.

(With Agency Inputs)