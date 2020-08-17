New Delhi: The five-day montly prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the Malayalam month of Chingam will start from Monday morning. However, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the puja will be held without devotees. Also Read - Manohar Parrikar's Son Tests Corona Positive, Hospitalised

"This is an event which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," Travancore Devaswam president N Vasu had said.

The shrine will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja.

The TDB, in a release, also said the temple will again open for Onam poojas from August 29 to September 2.

The board has already said devotees to the shrine will have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates for darshan, when the temple opens for the over two month-long pilgrim season from November 16.