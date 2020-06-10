New Delhi: As a number religious places across Kerala opened for devotees from June 9 as part of ‘Unlock 1’, the Travancore Devaswom Board on Wednesday said the Sabarimala Temple will open its door for devotees on June 14 evening for monthly puja. Also Read - Children Storybook 'Milton And The Invisible Coronavirus' to Explain COVID-19 Intricacies to 5-8-Year-Olds

"We discussed with both 'tantris' of temple. With their consultation and cooperation, we decided this. As of now, we're going ahead with monthly puja and temple festival is scheduled from June 19," Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu said.

He said people who have registered their names through virtual queue system can enter the Sannidhanam. "People from other states, at the time of registration, should upload a certificate that they've tested negative for COVID-19. Certificate should be obtained from an ICMR approved lab," Vasu added.

Giving further updates, Vasu said that as per the present schedule, temple festival is to commence on June 19, before that there will be monthly puja from June 14. “The Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river,” Vasu said.

On June 9, the shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship opened in Kerala after over two-and-half months of Coronavirus lockdown.

Various temples, including the famous Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, a few churches and mosques opened in the state for the devotees.

The Guruvayur shrine opened at 9.30 AM and around 150 people, who had booked through virtual queue system, offered prayers. Devotees wearing masks were seen standing adhering to the social distance norm.

In the state capital while the famed Lord Padmanabha swamy, Pazhavanangadi Ganapathy and Attukal Bhagavathy temples remained shut, the SreekanteshwaraShiva shrine and Lord Hanuman temple near the state assembly were among those which opened for darshan.