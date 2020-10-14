Also Read - 'Common Man's Diwali in Your Hands': Supreme Court Tells Centre to Enforce Interest Waiver on Loans by Nov 2

New Delhi: Kerala's Sabarimala temple is all set to reopen its doors to devotees for five days from October 16 during the Malayalam month of Thulam amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the guideline issued by the Travancore Devasom Board(TBD), only 250 people will be allowed to enter the temple for prayers per day. Online booking for the visit will be done on a first-come-first-served basis and a virtual portal for the bookings has already been opened for the public.

The Board further mentioned that all pilgrims need to take a COVID-19 test at least 48 hours before reaching the hilltop shrine and producing a negative certificate will be mandatory for all. And pilgrims arriving without the certificate will have to undergo a COVID-19 test at the base camp at Nilakkal.

The government has also banned bathing in the Pampa River and has arranged for temporary showers for pilgrims instead. The TBD also informed that toilet and bathroom facilities have been set up at Pampa, Nilakkal, and Sannidhanam and that arrangements for sanitisers, soap, and water have been made at various points.

Devotees will ascend and descend through the Swami Ayyappan Road and special marks have been put in place for devotees to perform darshan at Sannidhanam in accordance with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. However, there will be no accommodation for devotees at Sabarimala, the TDB added.

(With inputs from ANI)