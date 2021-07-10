Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala is all set to open its doors to devotees for the Monthly Puja. The famous Lord Ayyappa shrine, run by the Travancore Devaswom Board, will open from July 17 to July 21 for devotees following proper COVID-19 norms, the temple authorities said. The temple board has restricted devotees to only those carrying a complete COVID vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative report, issued within 48 hours.Also Read - International Flight Passengers ALERT! Negative RT-PCR Report With QR Code Mandatory For Travel

Covid Rules For Devotees Visiting Sabarimala Temple:

Full COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate OR negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours.

A maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed.

Bookings to be taken only through online registration.

Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has been closed amid the second wave of coronavirus in an attempt to contain the COVID spread. Every year, the Lord Ayyappa temple sees thousands of devotees travelling to the shrine from all over the country.

Kerala on Saturday logged 14,087 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,53,116, while 109 more deaths took the toll to 14,489. As many as 11,867people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to29,22,921 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,15,226, a state government release said.