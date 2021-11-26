New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Constitution Day Event and said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is the powerful manifestation of Constitution’s spirit. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi added that the Central government is dedicated to the Constitution and does not discriminate in development.Also Read - How Jewar International Airport Will be a Blessing For First-time Homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida