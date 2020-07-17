New Delhi: Addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council Session (ECOSOC), 2020, via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India will achieve Agenda 2030 and meet its Sustainable Development Goals with the help of everyone’s growth and support. Also Read - In Joint Fight Against COVID-19, India Has Extended Medical Help to Over 150 Countries: PM at UN's ECOSOC Session | LIVE

"Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' – meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind," PM Modi said during his address at High-Level Segment of UN's ECOSOC 2020.

"From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda," the prime minister said.

PM Modi mentioned how the nation achieved its goal of full sanitation coverage in our six hundred thousand villages last year, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over her head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation,” he added.

“While marching forward on the path of development, we are not forgetting our responsibility towards our planet. Over the past few years, we have reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

“We have an age-old tradition of living in harmony with nature. We launched one of the largest campaigns for cleanliness and discouraged usage of single-use plastic,” said PM Modi.

Highlighting how India is playing a “salient role” in achieving its Agenda 2030 of a sustainable future, PM Modi also said the country is also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Be it earthquakes, cyclones, Ebola crisis or any other natural or man-made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity. In our joint fight against COVID, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries,” the prime minister noted.

“COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people’s movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society,” he added.

“With our deep commitment to maintaining global harmony, to improving socio-economic equity, and to preserving nature’s balance, India will play its role in full support of the UN agenda,” PM Modi said, concluding his speech.

Notably, this is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the broader UN membership since India’s overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17, for the term 2021-22.

The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC in January 2016.