New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India needs to follow an approach of working with multiple partners on different agendas as they would each have their own importance and priorities. However, ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ is also relevant in foreign policy, the minister asserted.

Delivering the fourth Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture, S. Jaishankar said, “Our emphasis on sovereignty has not stopped us from supporting human rights in our neighbouring countries.”

In his address, Jaishankar touched upon a variety of issues while giving a rundown of India’s external engagement over the last few decades.

He went on to talk about the Look East policy, which he said, summarised the changed Indian approach to world affairs, which also saw adjustments in its position on Israel.

Jaishankar also emphasised that risk-taking is an inherent aspect of diplomacy and most policy judgments revolve around its mechanics.

On India walking away from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the external affairs minister said no agreement was better than having a bad agreement.

Giving a historical perspective to geopolitical issues, Jaishankar said, “For years India’s position on the world state seemed assured, but the 1962 conflict with China significantly damaged India’s standing.”

The Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture has been organised by the Indian Express Group.

(With PTI inputs)