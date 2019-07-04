New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal was in for a rude shock on Thursday, when the city overnight came up with posters- calling him ‘Sabse bada lootera’ (biggest thief).

The posters were reportedly installed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Through these posters, charges of corruption were levelled on the Kejriwal government that rooms in schools that needed Rs 5 lakh for repair or construction, were built in Rs 25 lakh.

Written in Hindi, it read, “The one who used to call himself an honest leader turned out to be the biggest robber. Arvind Kejriwal constructed rooms in schools costing Rs. 25 lakh, whereas the original expense of constructing one room was just Rs. 5 lakh.” The posters also carried a cartoon caricature of Kejriwal holding a bag of money.

This also comes close in tow of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accusing the Delhi government of committing fraud to the tunes of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, Tiwari said, “We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs. 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could’ve been constructed in only Rs. 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives.”

With ANI inputs