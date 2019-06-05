New Delhi: Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has finally broken his silence on the drubbing the Congress party suffered in the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said that they are assessing what went wrong.

Pilot added that the Congress party is laying the groundwork for Assembly elections this year.

Speaking at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jaipur, Pilot assured that the party was introspecting and assessing performance and errors from booth level and up, to fix issues than assign responsibility.

He said, “We have asked for reports from around 50,000 booths in the state to know how many votes we got and what led to the party candidates’ defeat. After collecting data from the booth level, we will conduct surveys.”

Two by-elections are due in Rajasthan — in Nagaur and Mandawa — as two MLAs, Hanuman Beniwal and Narendra Kumar, resigned on Tuesday after being elected as MPs.

Pilot’s reaction comes in wake of criticism coming his way after the Congress’ poor performance in Rajasthan in the General election, where the party closed on zero.

The deputy chief minister’s comments also assume significance with rumours abound of a widening rift between him and the chief minister.

On the other hand, Rajasthan chief minister today also issued a clarification a day after he said that Pilot should own responsibility of his son Vaibhav Gehlot’s loss from Jodhpur. (Vaibhav Gehlot lost the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by around 4 Lakh votes.)

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that his statement was taken out of the context as the media was making an unnecessary issue out of it.

“This was a reply to some questions during the interview… some sections of the media are making an unnecessary issue out of the context,” Gehlot explained.

With IANS inputs