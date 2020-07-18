New Delhi: Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded that he be made Chief Minister of Rajasthan within one year and refused to meet interim party president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, until his demands were accepted, NDTV quoted sources close to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as saying. Also Read - Rajasthan: 4-Day Breather to Pilot, Rebel MLAs; Sanjay Jain Arrested After Audio Tapes on Horse Trading go Viral | Roundup

The sources further said that the now-former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan wanted a public announcement that he would be made the Chief Minister. Pilot, sources further told NDTV, said that there was no point meeting the Gandhis if his demands couldn't be met.

It was only after this that a decision was taken to remove the 42-year-old Pilot both as the Deputy Chief Minister and as chief of the Rajasthan Congress.

This comes after team Pilot earlier claimed that he was sacked within three hours of talking to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on phone, on Tuesday. He is reported to have been given a ‘patient hearing’, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra quoted as telling him that she would speak to her mother and brother about his demands.

Notably, Pilot has been at odds with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ever since the latter pipped him to the post after Congress came to power in the state in December 2018. The final straw came last week after a Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police, set up by Gehlot to probe a ‘conspiracy’ to topple his government, served summons to the then-Deputy Chief Minister for questioning in the case.

On Friday, Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp were given a reprieve by the Rajasthan High Court which restrained Assembly Speaker CP Joshi from taking any action against them, till July 21. The court will resume its hearing on the Pilot camp’s plea against disqualification notices served to them by the Speaker, on Monday.