Sachin Pilot Is “Gaddar”, Says CM Ashok Gehlot Amid Rift in Rajasthan Congress

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot referred Sachin Pilot as Gaddar and said, “A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachine Pilot

New Delhi: The schism between the two factions within the Rajasthan Congress is widening with every passing day. However, in a bid to end the conflict between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leader Sachin Pilot, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan has formed various committees at the state and district levels to make arrangements and oversee preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in which both CM Gehlot and Pilot are part of.

But it seems like the conflict between the two senior leaders is not dying down easy. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot referred Sachin Pilot as Gaddar and said, “A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister.”

“The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister… a man who doesn’t have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor,” Gehlot said to NDTV.

Launching a scathing against Pilot for his revolt in 2020, Gehlot said, “It must be a first for India that a party president tried to bring down his own government.” He further added, without offering any evidence, that the revolt was funded by the BJP and enabled by senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will be successful in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot has distanced himself from a threat by a Gurjar outfit to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra if its demand to make him the Rajasthan chief minister is not accepted, and instead accused the BJP of trying to create “disturbances”.

Gurjar Arakshan Sangharh Samiti leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in the state unless his demands, including making Pilot, a prominent face from the community, the chief minister are accepted.

Bainsla has also accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the promises made to the community. “No matter how hard the BJP tries, the yatra will be successful,” Pilot said when asked about Bainsla’s threat.