New Delhi: 'Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party', said AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, PL Punia on Monday. Soon he withdrew his statement and clarified that he took Sachin Pilots' name instead of Scindia. "It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots' name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted", he rweeted.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to ANI, the Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge had said,"Pilot is now in BJP. Everyone knows BJP's attitude towards Congress party. We don't need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected".

His statement comes amid ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan which brewed after Rajasthan Pilot claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government in the state is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.

Commenting on the crisis, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia asserted that the Gehlot-led state government has lost the majority. He also showered praise on Pilot, saying that the latter was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan CM but Ashok Gehlot took the charge. He said that a conflict in the party began ever since Gehlot was sworn-in as the CM of Rajasthan. “What’s happening today is the result of that conflict”, he added further.

On the other hand, over 90 MLAs have arrived at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur, for crucial Congress Legislative Party meeting. The meeting in underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Pilot had declared open rebellion saying that he will not attend the CLP meeting.