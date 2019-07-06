New Delhi: After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh backed a ‘young leader’ to hold the reins of the Grand Old Party in view of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as the party president, senior Congress leaders are set to meet today in the national capital- to reportedly discuss ‘party leadership’.

In a telling tweet, Amarinder Singh on Saturday said:

After unfortunate decision of @RahulGandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as @INCIndia president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India’s need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population & with grassroots connect. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 6, 2019

He emphasised that Rahul’s decision to stand firm on his resignation was a major disappointment and setback for the party, from which it could recover only under the dynamic leadership of another young leader.

Reports now suggest that in the running for the Congress’ top post are young, dynamic leaders like Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Western Uttar Pradesh and Milind Deora, Mumbai Congress President.

Earlier names like AK Antony and Sushil Kumar Shinde were also doing the rounds, but a conclusion will only be drawn once the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convenes next week.

A day after he quit as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to continue fighting “10 times more” than what he did in the past years.

Speaking to media persons briefly, he had said, “I am with the poor and the farmers.” He had added, “My fight will continue. I will fight 10 time more than I did in the past five years,” Rahul Gandhi asserted, indicating an aggressive stance in the future.